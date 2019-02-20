|
Willey Edward Richard 12th February,
peacefully in hospital, of Morley and formerly of York, aged 80.
Loved husband of Ellen,
brother of Bernard and Derrick, also a dear uncle.
Funeral Service will be held at Rawdon Crematorium on Tuesday 26th February at 11:00 a.m.
No flowers by request, donations in lieu may be made to Ferndale House Care Home for which purpose a collection box will be available at the service.
