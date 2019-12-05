|
Whitelow Edward Brian
(Eddie) Peacefully in hospital on
November 23rd. Dearly loved husband of the late Dorothy and brother of Terry and Win.
Eddie will be received into
St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Birstall on Wednesday
December 11th at 7.30pm and where Requiem Mass
will be celebrated on
Thursday December 12th at 11am, followed by cremation at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations for Parkinson's UK
and St. Patrick's Church
would be appreciated.
Will friends please
accept this intimation.
Enquiries to Hughes Funeral Services, 180 York Road, Leeds 9, Tel. 0113 2480953
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Dec. 5, 2019