|
|
|
MacAndrew
Edward Died peacefully on 2nd October 2019
while surrounded by his family
in St James Hospital,
aged 92 years.
Father to Julie and Jane,
Step Father to Andrew and
a loved Grandfather and
Father in Law.
Funeral service and cremation
will be held at Rawdon Crematorium
on Tuesday 22nd October at 1pm.
Donations in memory of Ted
would be appreciated for
Macmillan Cancer Support.
A collection box will be
available at the service.
Enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare,
Kirkstall, 0113 230 4064
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Oct. 15, 2019