|
|
|
JOYCE Edward
(Ted) Passed away peacefully at home with his loving family at his side
on 7th June 2019, aged 74 years. Beloved son, brother and uncle.
He will be sadly missed.
Funeral service will take place at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, Seacroft, LS14 on Monday July
1st at 12:15pm prior to burial
at Killingbeck Cemetery.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu can be given
to Yorkshire Cancer Research,
for which a plate will be
provided at church.
Enquiries to Hughes Funeral Service, Tel: 0113 2480953
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on June 25, 2019
Read More