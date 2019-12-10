Home

R Fox & Sons Ltd (Rothwell, Leeds)
1 Ingram Parade
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS26 0NX
0113 282 2264
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
11:00
Cottingley Hall Crematorium
Edward Hoyle Notice
HOYLE Edward (Ned) On December 2nd 2019
passed away suddenly at
West Ridings Nursing Home
aged 83 years of Robin Hood.
Dearly loved Husband of Doreen, Much loved dad of Christopher & Linda and Stephen & Kathryn,
loved Grandad of Sophie, Lizzie, Bradley and Alice. Also dear
brother in law of Raymond & Isobel.
Funeral service and cremation
will take place on Tuesday 17th December at Cottingley Hall Crematorium at 11.00am.
No flowers by request please, donations if desired
for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance
for which a box will be provided at the service. Will friends please
accept this intimation.
Enquiries to R Fox & Sons Funeral Directors, Rothwell, Leeds
Tel: 0113 2822264.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Dec. 10, 2019
