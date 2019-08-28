|
GALVIN Edward Joseph (EDDIE) Passed away peacefully at
home on August 15th 2019,
aged 51 years.
Eddie will be sadly missed by
all his loving family and many
friends.
Eddie will be reposing at Hughes
Funeral Service, Chapel of Rest,
at 180 York Road, Leeds 9, as
from Thursday August 29th 2019
from 6pm until 8pm.
Requiem Mass will be celebrated
at St. Augustine's Catholic Church,
Harehills Road, Leeds on Friday
August 30 th 2019 at 1.45pm prior
to Cremation at Lawnswood
Crematorium, Otley Road, Leeds,
at 3.40pm.
Family flowers only please but if
desired donations for St Gemma's
Hospice would be appreciated and
for which purpose a plate will be
provided.
Will friends please accept this
Intimation.
Enquiries to, tel 2480953.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Aug. 28, 2019