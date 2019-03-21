|
|
|
DAVIES Edward (Ted) On Saturday 2nd March 2019, passed away peacefully at home, aged 80 years.
The beloved brother of Joan, Rita and John and a dear uncle of Julia and Andrew.
The Funeral Service and Committal will take place at
St Michael's Church, Headingley on Thursday 28th March 12.00noon prior to private cremation.
Family flowers only please, donations may be made in memory of Ted to The Dogs Trust for which a collection plate will be available at the service.
All enquiries to
Thomasons Funeral Service,
137 Easterly Road, Oakwood,
Leeds LS8 2RY.
Tel: 0113 2482899.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Mar. 21, 2019
Read More