|
|
|
WHALE Edna
née Kemp Peacefully in St. Gemma's Hospice on Sunday 24th November 2019, after a short illness, aged 90 years.
Loving mother to Susan, Andrew and Robert and grandma to James, Jon, Beth, Sarah and Emma and dear sister to Leslie. The funeral service will take place at St. Mary's Church, Garforth on Tuesday 17th December at 12:30pm followed by burial at
St. Mary's Church, Whitkirk.
Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu for
St. Gemma's Hospice
may be given at the service.
Enquiries to
G. E. Hartley & Son, Garforth.
Tel. 0113 2862980.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Dec. 5, 2019