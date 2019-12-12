|
|
|
STAFFORD
EDNA On December 1st peacefully,
aged 91 years.
Dearly beloved Wife of
the late Joseph,
a much loved and treasured Mum of Yvonne, Denise, Malcolm, Beverley, Marvin and Debbie and a
dear Mother in law, Grandma,
Great Grandma and
Great Great Grandma,
who will be deeply missed.
Funeral service at
St John & St Barnabas Church, Belle Isle, on Thursday December 19th at 12 noon, followed by interment at Hunslet Cemetery.
Enquiries to
Percy R Wood, Hunslet
Tel 2705 015
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Dec. 12, 2019