Oliver Edna
née Maddocks Passed away peacefully
on the 6th February 2019
in Grove Court Nursing Home,
Headingley, aged 86 years.
Adored Wife of the late Derek,
loved Sister of the late Brian,
much loved Mum of Michael,
Janet, Elaine and Karen,
Mum-in-law of Sandra, David
and Michael and a dearly loved Grandma, Great-Grandma,
Auntie, Cousin and Friend.
Funeral service and committal
will take place at Cottingley
Hall Crematorium Chapel
on Wednesday 6th March at 1pm.
Family flowers only please,
but donations in memory
of Edna may be made to
The Alzheimer's Society
for which a collection plate
will be available at the service.
Any enquiries to
Thomasons Funeral Service
Tel: 0113 2482899
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Mar. 1, 2019
