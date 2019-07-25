|
|
|
BATLEY Edna July 17th, peacefully in
Red Court Care Home,
aged 96 years.
Dearly beloved wife
of the late Wilfrid,
loved mum to Ruth,
mother-in-law to Steven,
much loved grandma to Carly, Katie and Rossi and loving sister to Trevor and sister-in-law to Pat.
Service will take place at
Wesley Road Chapel, Armley on Friday August 2nd at 12.15pm followed by private cremation.
Friends please
accept this intimation.
Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu will be appreciated to benefit
Wesley Road Chapel.
A collection box will be
available at the service.
Enquiries to
Mahony & Ward
Funeral Directors,
Tel 0113 2565209.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on July 25, 2019