Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Edna Batley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edna Batley

Notice Condolences

Edna Batley Notice
BATLEY Edna July 17th, peacefully in
Red Court Care Home,
aged 96 years.
Dearly beloved wife
of the late Wilfrid,
loved mum to Ruth,
mother-in-law to Steven,
much loved grandma to Carly, Katie and Rossi and loving sister to Trevor and sister-in-law to Pat.
Service will take place at
Wesley Road Chapel, Armley on Friday August 2nd at 12.15pm followed by private cremation.
Friends please
accept this intimation.
Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu will be appreciated to benefit
Wesley Road Chapel.
A collection box will be
available at the service.

Enquiries to
Mahony & Ward
Funeral Directors,
Tel 0113 2565209.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on July 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.