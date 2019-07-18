EXLEY EDITH

(Nee Hunter) Passed away peacefully, surrounded by family at

Neville House on the

13th July, aged 93 years.

Beloved wife of the late Dougie and much loved Mum of Diane, Elaine and Lawrence, loving twin of late Doris and also sister of the late Donald. Adored Mum-in-law, Grandma, Great Grandma

and Auntie. She will be sadly missed by everyone.

May she Rest in Peace .

The family would like to thank Julie and all her team at Neville House for their love, care and support during Edith's time there.

The Service and Cremation will take place at Lawnswood Crematorium on Wednesday

31st July at 11 am. Family flowers only please by request but, if so

desired, donations in memory of Edith may given to The British Heart Foundation, Cancer Research, and Epilepsy Research, for which purpose a donation box will be available at the service.

Friends please accept this intimation. Enquiries to:

WM Dodgson & Son,

384 Harrogate Road, Leeds,

LS17 6PY, Tel: 0113 2681603 Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on July 18, 2019