Duncan Hick

Duncan Hick Notice
HICK Duncan Sadly passed away in
Wheatfields Hospice on
1st March 2019, aged 74 years.
Adored husband to Lynda,
devoted dad to Jane, Michelle & Ian & much loved Granddad.
Funeral service followed by cremation will take place at
Rawdon Crematorium on Wednesday 20th March at 12.20pm.
No flowers please by family request, however a donation if so desired can be made to Wheatfields Hospice,
for which a collection box will be available at the service.
For further enquiries please contact Coop Funeralcare tel: 0113 2586921
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Mar. 13, 2019
