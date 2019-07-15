|
Stocks Dudley On July 2nd 2019, Dudley, of Pudsey, retired teacher at Foxwood School Seacroft.
Passed away peacefully at
St James' Hospital, aged 76. Husband of Janet and father of Helen and Peter, grandad to Heather, Jack, Tom and Joseph.
Funeral service at The Manor Hall Chapel, Mahony and Ward, Pudsey on Friday July 19th at 11:30am.
No flowers by request. Donations to the Parkinson's Society.
All enquiries to
Mahony and Ward,
Tel -0113 834 7538
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on July 15, 2019