Home

POWERED BY

Services
Good's Funeral Service
82 Bradford Rd.
Otley, West Yorkshire LS21 3LE
01943 462646
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
10:15
Lawnswood Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Douglas Baxter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Douglas Baxter

Notice Condolences

Douglas Baxter Notice
Baxter Douglas Morrison Peacefully at home in Otley on the 22nd August aged 81 years.

Dearly beloved husband of Penny, loving dad to Philip and Tracey, father-in-law to Lesley and Simon and dearest 'Poppop' to Jessica, Benjamin, Harriet, Lilly, Kate, Archie and Emilia.

Funeral Service will be held at Lawnswood Crematorium on Friday 13th September at 10.20am.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory may be given at the service to Sue Ryder.

All Enquiries please to
Richard Pickles at Good's of Otley.
Tel 01943 462646
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Aug. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.