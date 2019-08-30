|
Baxter Douglas Morrison Peacefully at home in Otley on the 22nd August aged 81 years.
Dearly beloved husband of Penny, loving dad to Philip and Tracey, father-in-law to Lesley and Simon and dearest 'Poppop' to Jessica, Benjamin, Harriet, Lilly, Kate, Archie and Emilia.
Funeral Service will be held at Lawnswood Crematorium on Friday 13th September at 10.20am.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory may be given at the service to Sue Ryder.
All Enquiries please to
Richard Pickles at Good's of Otley.
Tel 01943 462646
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Aug. 30, 2019