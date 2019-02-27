|
|
|
ALLISON Douglas Peter (Doug) Passed away in St. James's Hospital on February 13th 2019, aged 57 years, late of Leeds 8.
Doug will be sadly missed by his nephews Craig and Joseph, Niece Rachel and great nephew Carson.
Requiem Mass will be celebrated at The Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Chapeltown, Leeds 7 on Thursday March 7th at 1.30pm followed by burial at Killingbeck Cemetery, York Road, Leeds 14.
Enquiries to:
Hughes Funeral Services,
Tel. 0113 248 0953
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Feb. 27, 2019
Read More