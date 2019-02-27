Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hughes Funeral Services
180 York Road
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS9 9NT
0113 2480953
Requiem Mass
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
13:30
The Holy Rosary Catholic Church
Chapeltown, Leeds 7
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Douglas Allison
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Douglas Allison

Notice Condolences

Douglas Allison Notice
ALLISON Douglas Peter (Doug) Passed away in St. James's Hospital on February 13th 2019, aged 57 years, late of Leeds 8.
Doug will be sadly missed by his nephews Craig and Joseph, Niece Rachel and great nephew Carson.
Requiem Mass will be celebrated at The Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Chapeltown, Leeds 7 on Thursday March 7th at 1.30pm followed by burial at Killingbeck Cemetery, York Road, Leeds 14.

Enquiries to:
Hughes Funeral Services,
Tel. 0113 248 0953
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Feb. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices