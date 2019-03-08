Home

THOMPSON Dorothy Theresa On February 28th, peacefully in
St. James' Hospital, aged 91 years.
Devoted wife of the late Derrick, dearly loved mum of Geoff & John,
a dear mum in law, grandma, great grandma, sister in law and auntie.
The service will take place at
St. John's Church, Wortley on Tuesday March 19th at 11:00am followed by interment at Upper and Lower Wortley Cemetery at 12 noon.
Friends please accept this intimation. Donations, if desired, may be made to The Alzheimer's Society. A collection box will be available at the service. Enquiries to Joseph Tate Funeral Directors,
Tel. 0113 2638971
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Mar. 8, 2019
