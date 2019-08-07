Home

R Fox & Sons Ltd (Rothwell, Leeds)
1 Ingram Parade
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS26 0NX
0113 282 2264
Requiem Mass
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
13:00
St Mary's RC Church
Rothwell
Dorothy Oliver Notice
Oliver Dorothy On July 27th, peacefully in
St. James' Hospital, aged 94 years
of Rothwell.
Dearly loved mum, grandma and great-grandma.
Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday August 13th at
St Mary's RC Church, Rothwell
at 1.00pm.
Followed by private cremation at Cottingley Hall Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired for
St. Gemma's Hospice, for which a box will be provided at the service.
Will friends please accept this intimation.
Enquiries to R Fox & Sons
Funeral Directors, Rothwell, Leeds
Tel: 0113 2822264
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Aug. 7, 2019
