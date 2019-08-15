Home

W Kaye & Son
163 Beeston Road
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS11 6AW
0113 270 5553
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
10:45
Alwoodley Park Methodist Church
Dorothy Moore Notice
MOORE Dorothy Passed away peacefully
in St. James Hospital on
August 7th aged 100 years.
Reunited with her beloved husband Ronnie.
Mother of Valerie and Martyn, much loved nanna to Kirstie and Heidi, dearly loved great nanna of Ben, Josh, Georgie and Archie.
Funeral service will take place at Alwoodley Park Methodist Church on Wednesday August 21st at 10.45am prior to private cremation.
Family flowers only please,
if desired donations would be appreciated for Dementia UK.
Enquiries to W. Kaye & Son,
tel 0113 2705553.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Aug. 15, 2019
