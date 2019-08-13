|
|
|
Jarvis Dorothy August 10th,
peacefully at Wheatfields Hospice, of Morley, aged 62 years.
Dearly loved wife of Steve, much loved mother of Luke and Clarissa and loving grandma of Olly.
Funeral service will be held at
Rawdon Crematorium at 3.40 p.m.
on Thursday 15th August.
Family flowers only please but donations in lieu may be made to Sue Ryder Wheatfields Hospice for which charity a collection box will be available at the service.
Enquiries to
J.W.Binks & Sons
Tel (0113) 2532087 or visit
jwbinks.co.uk/obituaries.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Aug. 13, 2019