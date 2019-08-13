Home

POWERED BY

Services
J W Binks Funeral Directors
Park House, Queen Street
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS27 8EB
0113 253 2087
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
15:30
Rawdon Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Jarvis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Jarvis

Notice Condolences

Dorothy Jarvis Notice
Jarvis Dorothy August 10th,
peacefully at Wheatfields Hospice, of Morley, aged 62 years.
Dearly loved wife of Steve, much loved mother of Luke and Clarissa and loving grandma of Olly.
Funeral service will be held at
Rawdon Crematorium at 3.40 p.m.
on Thursday 15th August.
Family flowers only please but donations in lieu may be made to Sue Ryder Wheatfields Hospice for which charity a collection box will be available at the service.
Enquiries to
J.W.Binks & Sons
Tel (0113) 2532087 or visit
jwbinks.co.uk/obituaries.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Aug. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.