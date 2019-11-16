|
HOLSTEAD (née Maudsley)
Dorothy Patricia
07.01.1926 - 08.11.2019 Dorothy passed away after a
short illness at Sandholme Fold, Hipperholme. Dearly loved wife of the late Jack, beloved mother to Peter, Keith and Daryll, cherished mother in law to June, Annette, Simon and the late Syd, adored nana to Paul, Sarah and Laura and a much loved great nana to Ayrton, Max and Maisie. A celebration of Dorothy's life will be held at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Tuesday November 26th at 2:15pm.
Family flowers only please by request, donations in lieu, if so desired, may be given to Parkinson's UK c/o Lawrence Funeral Service, Green Hayes, Bell Hall, Halifax.
Will friends please accept this intimation and meet at the crematorium.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Nov. 16, 2019