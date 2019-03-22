Home

Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
09:45
Lawnswood Crematorium
GRIFFITHS Dorothy
(formerly Sanderson, née Stead) Passed away peacefully in
hospital on 12th March 2019,
after a long illness, aged 87 years.
Beloved wife of the late Jack, widow of the late Bill, loving mum of Gary, a dear step-mum of Jeff and Keith, also a much loved grandma and great grandma.
Funeral service will take place at Lawnswood Crematorium on Friday 29th March at 9:40am. Family flowers only please.
All enquiries to Kaye's of Moortown Tel: 01132370485
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Mar. 22, 2019
