Dorothy Cowling

Dorothy Cowling Notice
COWLING Dorothy October 30th peacefully in hospital, of Morley, aged 93 years, Dorothy.
Dearly loved wife of Walter,
much loved mum of Christopher,
Andrew, Paul and Valerie and dear
grandma of Rosie, Sarah, Abigail,
Luke and Sam.
Service will be held at the Central
Methodist Church Morley at 1.00pm
on Wednesday November 13th,
followed by private cremation.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu for Dementia UK
may be left at the service.
Dorothy is now resting in the private
chapel at Bennett of Morley Funeral
Directors, 121, Queen Street, Morley.
Tel: 2525374
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Nov. 4, 2019
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
