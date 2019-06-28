Home

SWIFT Doris Passed away peacefully aged 89 at The Glen Nursing Home, Baildon on Monday 17th June 2019.
Dearly loved Mum to Martyn, Mum-in-Law to Debra and Grandma to Philippa and David. Sadly missed but never forgotten.
The service will take place 12.20pm Wednesday 3rd July 2019 at Rawdon Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired to Breast Cancer UK.
All enquiries to CO-OP Funeralcare
[email protected]
Tel- 0113 250 3978.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on June 28, 2019
