|
|
|
MORAN Doris
(Nee Aston) Passed away peacefully on
14th July 2019, aged 88 years.
Late of St Armands Court, Garforth
and formerly of Whitkirk, Leeds 15.
Beloved wife of the late Jim.
Loving Auntie, Great Auntie
and Great, Great Auntie.
Service and cremation will take
place at Lawnswood Crematorium
on Thursday 1st August 2019
at 11:00 am. Family flowers only
please by request, but if so desired
donations in memory of Doris will
be given to St Gemma's Hospice.
Friends please accept this intimation.
All enquiries to Coop Funeralcare
Marsh Lane, Leeds, LS9 8AD
Tel - 0113 2450507
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on July 25, 2019