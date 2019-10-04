|
|
|
Dufton Doris Passed away on the
21st September 2019 at
St Gemma's Hospice,
aged 91 years.
Beloved wife of the late Jack,
loved mother of Elaine and Glenn, mother-in-law to Doug and Kath,
a treasured grandma,
great-grandma, sister,
sister-in-law and auntie,
who will be very sadly missed
by all who knew her.
Funeral service and
cremation to take place on
Friday 11th October 2019 at
Cottingley Hall Crematorium
at 11.40 am.
Family flowers only please,
but donations can be made
at the service for the benefit
of St Gemma's Hospice in
memory of Doris. Friends please accept this intimation.
Enquiries to The Coop Funeralcare, Morley, Tel; 0113 2522503.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Oct. 4, 2019