|
|
|
DELANEY Doris Passed away on the
11th August 2019,
aged 100 years.
Much loved mother, grandmother and great grandmother,
also great great grandmother.
Funeral service and
cremation will take place
at Lawnswood Crematorium
on Thursday 29th August 2019
at 2.20pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu,
to the Stroke Association.
Friends please accept
this intimation.
All enquiries to
Hughes Funeral Services,
180 York Road, Leeds,
Tel 0113 2480953.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Aug. 22, 2019