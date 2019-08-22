Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Delaney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris Delaney

Notice Condolences

Doris Delaney Notice
DELANEY Doris Passed away on the
11th August 2019,
aged 100 years.
Much loved mother, grandmother and great grandmother,
also great great grandmother.
Funeral service and
cremation will take place
at Lawnswood Crematorium
on Thursday 29th August 2019
at 2.20pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu,
to the Stroke Association.
Friends please accept
this intimation.
All enquiries to
Hughes Funeral Services,
180 York Road, Leeds,
Tel 0113 2480953.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Aug. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.