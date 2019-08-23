|
|
|
BASTOW Doris It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Doris who passed away in St James' Hospital on Thursday 15th August 2019
aged 94 years.
Beloved wife of the late Edwin,
much loved mum of Janet and Geoffrey, also adored grandma to Gareth and Matthew and
great grandma to Jessica.
The funeral service will take place at Pontefract Crematorium on
Monday 2nd September at 3pm. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to
St Gemma's hospice.
All enquiries to W m Dodgson & Son, 74-76 High Street, Kippax, Leeds LS25 7AJ. Telephone: 0113 2872277
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Aug. 23, 2019