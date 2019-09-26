Home

MURPHY
DOREEN On September 24th, peacefully with her loving family around
her, aged 87 years.
Dearly beloved wife of Terry and a much loved mum, grandma, great grandma, sister, aunt and friend who will be sadly missed.
Funeral service and cremation at Lawnswood Crematorium on Thursday October 3rd at 11:40am.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, may be given for Dementia UK, a plate for which will be available at the service.
Enquiries to Percy R Wood,
Hunslet Tel: 0113 2705015
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Sept. 26, 2019
