|
|
|
Jobbins Doreen
(nee Fieldhouse) Died peacefully in the
Leeds General Infirmary on Saturday 30th November,
aged 85 years.
Loving mother to
Stuart and Lindsay,
loving Aunt to Jane.
Beloved Grandma to
Rachael, Jack and Samantha,
Mother-in-Law to Sid and Michelle.
The funeral will take place at Lawnswood Crematorium on Thursday 12th December at 11:40.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the homeless charity Simon on the Streets.
Our thanks to James, Alison and the team of carers who went above and beyond in their caring duties.
Thanks also to the wonderful staff on ward J19 of the LGI, who cared for her so compassionately during her last days.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Dec. 7, 2019