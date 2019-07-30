|
|
|
HUGHES Doreen On Monday 22nd July 2019, passed
away peacefully in St Gemma's Hospice, aged 80 years.
The beloved wife of Bob, much loved mum of Tony and Robert, dear mother-in-law of Sue and Jackie, loved grandma to Ben, Rebecca and Luke and a loved great-grandma to Oliver, Elliott, Bobby, Freddie and Roman.
The Funeral Service and Committal will take place at Cottingley Hall Crematorium Chapel on Wednesday 7th August at 12.20pm prior to cremation.
Family flowers only please but donations may be made in memory of Doreen to St Gemma's Hospice for which a collection plate will
be available at the service.
All enquiries to
Thomasons Funeral Service,
137, Easterly Road, Oakwood,
Leeds LS8 2RY.
Tel: 0113 2482899.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on July 30, 2019