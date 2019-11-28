|
|
|
HERBERT Doreen
(nee Woodhead) Formerly of Normanton
and Knaresborough.
Passed away 23rd November
aged 92.
Peacefully surrounded by exceptional love and care in
Bilton Hall Nursing Home.
Beloved wife of Derek, mum, grandma and great grandma,.
Sadly missed by all who
knew and loved her.
The service will take place at Stonefall Crematorium, Harrogate on Wednesday 4th December
at 1pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in the memory of Doreen can be sent to
Dogs Trust, Leeds.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Nov. 28, 2019