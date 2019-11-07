|
|
|
HAZELWOOD (nee Craven)
Doreen Late of Seacroft, Leeds, passed away peacefully at Willow Bank Nursing Home on 28th October 2019, where she was cared for since losing her loving husband Charles, who passed away
in March 2019.
"They are now together
once again and forever."
Doreen had four siblings who all
predeceased her. A loving Mum to Carol, Janet and Gillian and Mum in Law to Mick, Roly and Chris.
A wonderful Grandma to Glen, Simon, Scott, Kelley, Paul,
Jo-anne, Claire and Sarah and a loving Great Grandma to all
their Grandchildren and
Great Grandchild.
Sister in law to Kenneth.
The family would like to thank the staff at Willow Bank Nursing Home for their care of Doreen.
Service and cremation will take place at Lawnswood at 1.00 pm
on Tuesday 12th November 2019.
Donations, in lieu of flowers, to Hope Pastures Donkey Sanctuary, for which there will be a collection plate at the crematorium.
Friends please accept
this intimation.
Enquiries to Hughes Funeral Services Tel 0113 2480953
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Nov. 7, 2019