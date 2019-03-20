|
|
|
GREEN DOREEN On March 14th 2019 passed away suddenly in St James' hospital
aged 92 years of Rothwell.
Dearly loved wife of the late Ron, much loved Mum of Susan, Stephen and Andrew also a loved
mother in law, grandma,
great grandma and sister.
Funeral service and cremation
will take place on
Wednesday 27th March
at Cottingley Hall Crematorium
at 1.40pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired for the
British Heart Foundation
for which a box will be
provided at the service.
Will friends please accept this intimation.
Enquiries to R Fox & Sons
Funeral Directors, Rothwell, Leeds Tel: 0113 2822264
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Mar. 20, 2019
Read More