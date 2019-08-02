Resources More Obituaries for Doreen Forrest Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Doreen Forrest

Notice FORREST Doreen Margaret Linda, Beverley and Jennifer

would like to thank most sincerely

all family, friends, neighbours and colleagues for the kindness, understanding and beautiful sympathy cards during their

recent bereavement.



Thank you also to all who attended the funeral and the donations to Take Heart. Special thanks to

Dr Dyer and all staff at

Craven Road medical centre, Matron Angela Ashmore and all staff at Woodsley Health centre, Bilberry Ward at Wharfedale Hospital and everyone else who has been connected in some way with care. Thanks to Lawnswood Arms for catering, Tony Thompson for a lovely service and Wm Dodgsons for all the arrangements. Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Aug. 2, 2019 ‹ Back to today's Notices