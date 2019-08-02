|
|
|
FORREST Doreen Margaret Linda, Beverley and Jennifer
would like to thank most sincerely
all family, friends, neighbours and colleagues for the kindness, understanding and beautiful sympathy cards during their
recent bereavement.
Thank you also to all who attended the funeral and the donations to Take Heart. Special thanks to
Dr Dyer and all staff at
Craven Road medical centre, Matron Angela Ashmore and all staff at Woodsley Health centre, Bilberry Ward at Wharfedale Hospital and everyone else who has been connected in some way with care. Thanks to Lawnswood Arms for catering, Tony Thompson for a lovely service and Wm Dodgsons for all the arrangements.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Aug. 2, 2019