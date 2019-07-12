|
|
|
FORREST Doreen Margaret
Nee Sitlinton
Peacefully at Halcyon
Court Nursing Home on
Friday 5th July, aged 93 years.
Dearly beloved Wife of the late Harry. Loved Mum of Linda.
Adored Grandma of Beverley and Jennifer and much loved
Sister-in-Law of Edna.
The Funeral Service will take place at Lawnswood Crematorium on
Friday 19th July at 11.00am.
Family flowers only please,
however, donations in lieu to
Take Heart please.
Rest after Suffering,
Peace after pain,
We would not wake you,
To suffer again.
All enquiries please contact:
Wm Dodgson & Son
384 Harrogate Road
Moortown
Leeds LS176PY,
Tel: 0113 2681603
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on July 12, 2019