DANIELS Doreen
(née Saunders) Of Roundhay, Leeds, died
aged 88 peacefully in her sleep
at St. Gemma's Hospice, on Wednesday 13th March 2019.
Beloved Mother, Sister, Grandmother and Great Grandmother.
A strong, loving and caring supportive woman in all our lives.
Requiem Mass will be celebrated at The Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, Harrogate Road, Leeds
on Thursday March 28th, 2019
at 2pm prior to Cremation at
Rawdon Crematorium, Leeds.
Doreen's family warmly invite you for refreshments afterwards at The Parkway Hotel, Otley Road, Leeds 16.
Family flowers only please and donations if desired to St. Gemma's Hospice would be welcomed.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Mar. 21, 2019
