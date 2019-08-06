|
Chase Doreen Passed away peacefully in her sleep on 25th July 2019, aged 82 years.
Dearly loved Mum of Christopher, Susan and John.
Grandma of Jaydine, Steven, Lucas, Rhiannon, Matthew and Daniel. Great Grandma of Laila, Rose, Cameron and Harlee.
The funeral service will take place at Cottingley Crematorium on Thursday 15th August at 3.40pm.
Family flowers only please, donations will be gratefully received for Barnardo's Children's Charity.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Aug. 6, 2019