Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
15:45
Cottingley Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Doreen Chase
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doreen Chase

Notice Condolences

Doreen Chase Notice
Chase Doreen Passed away peacefully in her sleep on 25th July 2019, aged 82 years.
Dearly loved Mum of Christopher, Susan and John.
Grandma of Jaydine, Steven, Lucas, Rhiannon, Matthew and Daniel. Great Grandma of Laila, Rose, Cameron and Harlee.
The funeral service will take place at Cottingley Crematorium on Thursday 15th August at 3.40pm.
Family flowers only please, donations will be gratefully received for Barnardo's Children's Charity.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Aug. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.