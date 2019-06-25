|
Ross Donald Foster
(Don) Passed away peacefully at home on 9th June aged 77 years.
Dearly loved husband of
Veronica and beloved
father of Ian and David.
Requiem Mass will be held on the 1st July 2019 at the Holy Name of Jesus Roman Catholic Church, Otley Old Road, Leeds, LS16 6HW taking place at 11:30 am, followed by a committal at Lawnswood commencing at 1:00pm.
Family flowers only by request, donations in lieu of the British Heart Foundation and Cancer Research UK.
All enquiries to the
Co-op Funeralcare, Headingley.
Tel: 0113 224 2443
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on June 25, 2019
