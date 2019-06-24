|
Ross Donald Foster
(Don) Passed away peacefully at home on 9th June aged 77 years.
Dearly loved husband of Veronica and beloved father of
Ian and David.
Funeral service will be held at the Holy Name of Jesus Roman Catholic Church, Otley Old Road, Leeds, LS16 6HW taking place at 11:30 am, followed by cremation at Lawnswood commencing at 1:00pm. Family flowers only by request, donations in lieu of the British Heart Foundation and Cancer Research UK.
All enquiries to the
Co-op Funeralcare, Headingley.
Tel: 0113 224 2443
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on June 24, 2019
