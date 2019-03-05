Home

Wormalds Funeral Service
2 Haigh Wood Road
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS16 6PB
0113 258 4712
Donald Hazelip Notice
HAZELIP Donald Dear husband of Jean, loved father, respected father-in-law
and loved grandad, died aged 85 on Wednesday 20th February at
St James Hospital.
Will be sadly missed.
The funeral shall take place
on Tuesday 12th March at
Rawdon Crematorium at 1.40pm.
Family flowers only please,
any donations in lieu of
flowers can be made to
the Royal British Legion,
a box will be available on the day.
Any enquiries to
Wormalds Funeral Services,
tel 0113 2584712
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Mar. 5, 2019
