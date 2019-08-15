|
|
|
Beeston Don Of Garforth. Formerly of Kippax. Former assistant manager personnel at Allerton Bywater Colliery. Passed away peacefully in hospital after a short illness,
on the 6th August 2019,
aged 84 years.
The devoted husband of Ann,
a loving dad of Jayne, also a much loved uncle. Will be sadly missed by all of his family and friends.
The funeral will take place on Wednesday 21st August,
with service at Pontefract Crematorium at 11.00am.
Family flowers only please . Donations will be kindly received
in aid of Take Heart.
The family request all attending to please wear no black attire.
All are welcome after the service to join the family for refreshments to The Victoria Hotel, Allerton Bywater. All enquiries to McTigue Funeral Directors. Tel 01977-555733
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Aug. 15, 2019