Kaye's of Moortown Funeral Directors
397 Harrogate Road
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS17 6DJ
0113 237 0485
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
11:30
Lawnswood Crematorium
Desirée Tyrrell Notice
Tyrrell Desirée Marilyn Passed away on
Saturday 5th October, 2019 at
St James Hospital, aged 80 years.
Beloved wife of Robert,
mother of Heather and John and grandmother of Lily and Louie. Medical Secretary, Neuropathology, LGI.
The funeral service will be held at Lawnswood Crematorium at
11.40 a.m. on Friday 25th October, 2019 (her golden wedding anniversary). Family flowers only please but donations may be made to Age UK. A collection box will be available at the service.
Enquiries to Kaye's of Moortown
Tel 0113 237 0485
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Oct. 17, 2019
