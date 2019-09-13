Home

Derek Terry Notice
Terry Derek Hill 26th September 1929
to 9th September 2019

On September 9th
Derek died peacefully at
Bradford Royal, aged 89.
Devoted husband to the late Marie.
A much loved brother of Roy and brother-in-law to Jackie and uncle to Nick, Rachel and Zara.

Funeral to be held at
Rawdon Crematorium on
Tuesday 24th September at 11.00am. Family flowers only.
Any donations in remembrance of Derek will be shared between the RNLI and the Donkey Sanctuary.
Roy and family invite you to share your memories of Derek after the Service at the Stansfield Arms.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Sept. 13, 2019
