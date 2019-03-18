|
RILEY Derek On March 11th 2019 passed away peacefully after a short illness in Pinderfields Hospital
aged 86 years of Rothwell.
Dearly loved husband of the late Joan also a much loved dad of Kevin and Jane.
Funeral service and cremation will take place on Monday 25th March at Lawnswood Crematorium at 12.20pm. No flowers by request please, donations if desired for the British Heart Foundation for
which a box will be provided
at the service.
Will friends please accept
this intimation.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Mar. 18, 2019
