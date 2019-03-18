Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
12:15
Lawnswood Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Derek Riley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Derek Riley

Notice Condolences

Derek Riley Notice
RILEY Derek On March 11th 2019 passed away peacefully after a short illness in Pinderfields Hospital
aged 86 years of Rothwell.
Dearly loved husband of the late Joan also a much loved dad of Kevin and Jane.

Funeral service and cremation will take place on Monday 25th March at Lawnswood Crematorium at 12.20pm. No flowers by request please, donations if desired for the British Heart Foundation for
which a box will be provided
at the service.
Will friends please accept
this intimation.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Mar. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.