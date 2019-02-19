Home

J W Binks Funeral Directors
Park House, Queen Street
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS27 8EB
0113 253 2087
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
11:30
St Peter's Church
Gildersome
Rose Denys February 13th, peacefully at
Owlett Hall Nursing Home, of Gildersome, aged 93 years.
Loving husband of Barbara Jean, devoted father of Christopher & Janice and Susan & Robin, precious grandpa of
Hannah and William also special greatpa of Cheya, Aida and Marla.
Funeral service will be held at
St Peter's Church, Gildersome at 11.30 on Wednesday 27th February.
Family flowers only please but donations in lieu may be made to Diabetes UK for which charity a collection box will be available at the service.
All enquiries to
J.W.Binks & Sons
Tel:(0113) 2532087 or visit jwbinksfunerals.co.uk/obituaries.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Feb. 19, 2019
