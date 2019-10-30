|
|
|
Hayes Dennis October 17th, peacefully in
Amber Lodge Care Home,
aged 90 years.
Dear husband of the late Mavis, father of Susan, father-in-law of Dean, grandad of Adam and Dale, brother of Brian and the late Walter, also a dear uncle,
brother-in-law and friend.
Will be loved and missed
by all who knew him.
Service and cremation
will take place on
Thursday November 7th 2019
at 11.40am at
Rawdon Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to benefit Cancer Research.
A collection box will be
available at the service. Friends
please accept this intimation.
Enquiries, telephone J Tate Funeral Directors, 0113 2638971.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Oct. 30, 2019