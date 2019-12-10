|
|
|
France
Dennis
&
Wilson
Jeanne At Peace Together.
Dennis, unexpectedly,
at St. James Hospital on
Monday 2nd December,
aged 90 years.
Loving partner of Jeanne,
father of the late Michael,
father in law of Tracy and a much loved grandfather to Holly.
Jeanne, peacefully
after a long illness, at
Atkinson Court Care Home on
Wednesday 4th December,
aged 87 years.
Loving partner of Dennis,
much loved mum of Lynda, Graeme and David, loving grandma to Jamie and Josh and
great-grandma to Ryan.
The joint funeral service will take place at Lawnswood Crematorium on Friday 20th December
at 10.20am.
Family flowers only please but donations in lieu, if desired,
may be made on the day for
Parkinson's UK and The Motor Neurone Disease Association.
All enquiries to
York Road Funeralcare
(Inc. W.Roberts) on 0113 2482038.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Dec. 10, 2019