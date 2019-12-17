|
|
|
Whitney
Denise On December 11th, peacefully at home with her loving family around her, aged 69 years.
Loving wife of the late Michael, a dear daughter of Beryl, a much loved mum of Sean and Leanne and a dear mother in law,
grandma and great grandma.
Also a dear sister, aunt and friend of many who will be sadly missed.
Funeral service and cremation at Cottingley Hall Crematorium on Tuesday December 24th at 11am.
Enquiries to Percy R Wood,
Hunslet tel 2705 015.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Dec. 17, 2019